Cowboys for Trump leader seeks cover for financial backers

The Associated Press
Created: January 21, 2021 07:27 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the jailed founder of New Mexico political group Cowboys for Trump.

The lawsuit dismissed Wednesday was filed in June 2020 to block or avoid possible financial disclosure requirements for the group.

Couy Griffin and Cowboys for Trump had sued in response to mounting pressure on the group to register as a political committee in New Mexico.

Griffin, an elected county commissioner in southern New Mexico, remains jailed following his arrest in Washington on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 siege by an angry mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters.

