Cowboys for Trump leader won't resign his Otero County post

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has said he will not resign his seat on the Otero County Commission as he awaits trial in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

The Alamogordo Daily News reported that Griffin made the declaration in response to a press release last week from county commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt calling for Griffin's resignation.