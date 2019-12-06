Cowboys for Trump take national monument sand to DC | KOB 4
Cowboys for Trump take national monument sand to DC

The Associated Press
Updated: December 06, 2019 07:04 AM
Created: December 06, 2019 06:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico group Cowboys for Trump is facing criticism after a member bragged the group brought iconic gypsum sands from the White Sands National Monument to Washington for a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin said the group brought four "big plastic bins" of the sand for the ceremony Wednesday.

Removing natural resources from national monuments is illegal without permission.


