Cowboys for Trump take national monument sand to DC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico group Cowboys for Trump is facing criticism after a member bragged the group brought iconic gypsum sands from the White Sands National Monument to Washington for a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin said the group brought four "big plastic bins" of the sand for the ceremony Wednesday.
Removing natural resources from national monuments is illegal without permission.
