Coyotes attack dogs in Rio Rancho | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Coyotes attack dogs in Rio Rancho

Ryan Laughlin
Created: January 03, 2020 10:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Rio Rancho woman is thankful after her two dogs survived a coyote attack.

Max and Chiclet were let out in their fenced backyard on New Year's Day when the predators made their move.

Advertisement

"I was never so terrified in my life," Sarah Durachta said. "To see my dog in a coyote's mouth was just petrifying."

Durachta said the coyotes jumped her fenced and grabbed two of her three dogs. 

"Because I was screaming, he let go of the dog," Durachta said.

The coyotes left puncture wounds on the two dogs, but they are both expected to be OK.

A neighbor said a coyote killed his dog. Now, Durachta has a warning for others.

 "Even if you're outside with them, these coyotes are not afraid of you and they will come after your animals," she said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve
Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve
Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Man who was arrested after being featured on Metro 15 released from jail
Man who was arrested after being featured on Metro 15 released from jail
Funeral services set for Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez
Funeral services set for Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez
Roswell community pays final respects to 'lawnmower man'
Roswell community pays final respects to 'lawnmower man'
Advertisement


Coyotes attack dogs in Rio Rancho
Coyotes attack dogs in Rio Rancho
Ken Sanchez remembered as ABQ city councilors are sworn in
Ken Sanchez remembered as ABQ city councilors are sworn in
Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve
Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve
UNM basketball player accuses university of violating constitutional rights
UNM basketball player accuses university of violating constitutional rights
Man who was arrested after being featured on Metro 15 released from jail
Man who was arrested after being featured on Metro 15 released from jail