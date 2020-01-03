Coyotes attack dogs in Rio Rancho

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Rio Rancho woman is thankful after her two dogs survived a coyote attack.
Max and Chiclet were let out in their fenced backyard on New Year's Day when the predators made their move.
"I was never so terrified in my life," Sarah Durachta said. "To see my dog in a coyote's mouth was just petrifying."
Durachta said the coyotes jumped her fenced and grabbed two of her three dogs.
"Because I was screaming, he let go of the dog," Durachta said.
The coyotes left puncture wounds on the two dogs, but they are both expected to be OK.
A neighbor said a coyote killed his dog. Now, Durachta has a warning for others.
"Even if you're outside with them, these coyotes are not afraid of you and they will come after your animals," she said.
