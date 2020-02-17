Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill | KOB 4
Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill

Colton Shone
Updated: February 17, 2020 06:24 PM
Created: February 17, 2020 01:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who live near Nob Hill are being warned to be on the lookout for coyotes.

"Usually we see them coming up from the arroyo near the golf course,” said Lucia Flores, who lives near Carlisle and Constitution.

A recent post about coyotes on the Nextdoor app has people worrying about pet safety.

“If you're frequently keeping your dog outside, I'd keep a closer eye on them," Brian Rummel said.

The Humane Society says people should not leave pets unattended in their backyard unless it’s enclosed by eight-feet tall fencing. Officials with the organization also say that people should keep pet food and water stored inside, and make sure their trash is secured.


