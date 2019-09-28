Crafted: Hotel Chaco opens wine tasting room
Christina Rodriguez
September 28, 2019 08:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If anyone is looking to try some local wines, there's a new tasting room at Hotel Chaco in Old Town.
Our partners at Albuquerque Business First got a tour of Crafted, the 841-square-foot tasting room. Six wineries from across New Mexico are featured at the spot.
Crafted also features spirits from Santa Fe Spirits Distillery and artwork by local artist Jodie Herrera. The tasting room is open daily from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 28, 2019 08:32 PM
Created: September 28, 2019 08:27 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved