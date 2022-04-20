Crash closes on-ramp to I-25 from WB I-40 | KOB 4
Crash closes on-ramp to I-25 from WB I-40

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: April 20, 2022 06:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A two-vehicle crash on I-25 has caused a major road closure Wednesday morning. 

Police say no serious injuries or fatalities were reported. However, one of the vehicles caught fire in the crash.

The on-ramp from westbound I-40 to I-25 – and all northbound I-25 traffic from the Big-I – is shut down as crews work to clean up the crash.

