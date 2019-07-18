Semi crash creates temporary traffic headache along I-40
Marian Camacho
July 18, 2019 01:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A crash involving a semi prompted law enforcement officials to close westbound I-40 near Rio Puerco Thursday morning.
Chopper 4 flew over the scene where the semi can be seen tipped on its side, its contents spilled into the median. I-40 at one point was completely closed, however it has since been reopened.
It's not clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.
**UPDATE**— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) July 18, 2019
All lanes now open, after a gravel spill. Thank you for sharing! https://t.co/oxv25OBLCE pic.twitter.com/TH9WWuLrtZ
Marian Camacho
Updated: July 18, 2019 01:26 PM
Created: July 18, 2019 12:47 PM
