Semi crash creates temporary traffic headache along I-40
Semi crash creates temporary traffic headache along I-40

Marian Camacho
July 18, 2019 01:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A crash involving a semi prompted law enforcement officials to close westbound I-40 near Rio Puerco Thursday morning.

Chopper 4 flew over the scene where the semi can be seen tipped on its side, its contents spilled into the median. I-40 at one point was completely closed, however it has since been reopened.

It's not clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 18, 2019 01:26 PM
Created: July 18, 2019 12:47 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

