Crash involving 7 semis shuts down EB I-40 near Sedillo Hill | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Crash involving 7 semis shuts down EB I-40 near Sedillo Hill

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 02, 2020 06:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A crash involving seven semi-trucks has closed eastbound I-40 near Sedillo Hill, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. 

First responders have been on scene since around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and are working to rescue people who are trapped in their vehicles. 

Eastbound traffic on I-40 from the 175 to to the 181 is shut down to all traffic.

BCSO is asking that drivers avoid the area.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

MVD expands online services while in-person offices are shut down
MVD expands online services while in-person offices are shut down
As COVID cases sharply rise in Roswell, city councilors vote to reopen all city facilities
As COVID cases sharply rise in Roswell, city councilors vote to reopen all city facilities
New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 2,330 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 2,330 additional COVID-19 cases
State COVID relief checks expected to be sent out starting Dec. 14
State COVID relief checks expected to be sent out starting Dec. 14
Remembering COVID victims from New Mexico's deadliest month of the pandemic
Remembering COVID victims from New Mexico's deadliest month of the pandemic