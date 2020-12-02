Crash involving 7 semis shuts down EB I-40 near Sedillo Hill

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A crash involving seven semi-trucks has closed eastbound I-40 near Sedillo Hill, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.
First responders have been on scene since around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and are working to rescue people who are trapped in their vehicles.
Eastbound traffic on I-40 from the 175 to to the 181 is shut down to all traffic.
BCSO is asking that drivers avoid the area.
#TrafficAlert Seven semi trucks are involved in a large crash on I-40 eastbound near the 181. Please avoid the area. First responders are on scene and rescue is being made for several trapped individuals. Eastbound lanes of travel, near the 181 are currently closed. pic.twitter.com/ckRgcIMYD4— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) December 2, 2020
