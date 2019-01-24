At least 2 killed in crash involving semi; I-40 remains closed west of Albuquerque | KOB 4
At least 2 killed in crash involving semi; I-40 remains closed west of Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
January 24, 2019 03:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Interstate-40 is closed at mile marker 140, near Route 66 casino because of a crash involving two semi-trucks.

An official with the Bernalillo County Fire Department said two people were killed in the crash.

Debris is spread across the interstate, which will likely take hours to clean up. 

Travelers who are heading west should use Highway 6 as an alternate route. 

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: January 24, 2019 03:21 PM
Created: January 24, 2019 02:40 PM

