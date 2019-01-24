At least 2 killed in crash involving semi; I-40 remains closed west of Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
January 24, 2019 03:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Interstate-40 is closed at mile marker 140, near Route 66 casino because of a crash involving two semi-trucks.
An official with the Bernalillo County Fire Department said two people were killed in the crash.
Debris is spread across the interstate, which will likely take hours to clean up.
Travelers who are heading west should use Highway 6 as an alternate route.
