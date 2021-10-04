Crash leaves family stranded in New Mexico

"It wasn't even can we come, we are on our way,” said Erin Loftus, office manager at Vista Larga Animal Hospital.

She was one of the first to greet the dog, and help stabilize him last Thursday.

"When they showed up we saw a dog that was in really bad shape and an owner who was devastated,” she said.

The dog’s owners said the only rental they could secure this week is a Uhaul for their belongings. They said all of their nearby lodging options are full because of Balloon Fiesta.

Loftus said the hospital is starting a GoFundMe page for the family, and will take care of Rossko at a discounted rate. The family’s cat is also currently staying at Vista Larga.

"You don't just say no, you do what you can,” said Loftus.

The family said they’ll stay in New Mexico as long as it takes for Rossko to be stable enough to travel again, which doctors say will be at least a month.