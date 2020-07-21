Crash shuts down westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino | KOB 4
Advertisement

Crash shuts down westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino

Crash shuts down westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 21, 2020 07:31 AM
Created: July 21, 2020 07:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All lanes of westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino have been closed due to a crash Tuesday morning. 

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, this closure includes the North Frontage Road. Eastbound I-40 is also reduced to one lane. 

Advertisement

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
NM Supreme Court overrides judge, forces indoor dining to close again
NM Supreme Court overrides judge, forces indoor dining to close again
Atrisco Heritage Academy forced to close after individual tests positive for COVID-19
Atrisco Heritage Academy forced to close after individual tests positive for COVID-19
Reopening plans for charter, private schools vary
Reopening plans for charter, private schools vary
Judge grants temporary restraining order, allows restaurants to reopen indoor dining
Judge grants temporary restraining order, allows restaurants to reopen indoor dining
Advertisement


4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to meet with Trump at White House
BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to meet with Trump at White House
Crash shuts down westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Crash shuts down westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino
NM Supreme Court overrides judge, forces indoor dining to close again
NM Supreme Court overrides judge, forces indoor dining to close again
Navajo Nation reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths