Crash shuts down westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 21, 2020 07:31 AM
Created: July 21, 2020 07:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All lanes of westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino have been closed due to a crash Tuesday morning.
According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, this closure includes the North Frontage Road. Eastbound I-40 is also reduced to one lane.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
***UPDATE***— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) July 21, 2020
All of Westbound I-40 to include the North Frontage Road in both directions are completely closed at this time. https://t.co/uGQbv7RQ3d
