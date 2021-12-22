NMDOT: Fatal WB I-40 semi crash west of Atrisco Vista; all lanes reopened

Jonathan Fjeld
December 22, 2021
Created: December 22, 2021 11:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Westbound I-40, east of the Route 66 Casino, is closed due to a crash Wednesday morning.
BCSO responded to the crash, involving two semi-trucks, that the NMDOT says was fatal.
The interstate is closed at mile marker 146 by where a crash occurred. All lanes of westbound I-40 are shut down and traffic is being re-routed.
