Semi rollover closes WB I-40 west of Atrisco Vista, SB I-25 reopened at Broadway

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 16, 2021 12:56 PM
Created: December 16, 2021 10:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –  A semi rollover and hazmat situation closed westbound I-40, west of Atrisco Vista, Thursday morning.

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office reported the crash around 10 a.m. Thursday. Traffic was being diverted to the 98th Street exit. 

Southbound I-25 was also shut down at the Broadway exit around the same time Thursday morning. A small single-car crash at the Isleta Bridge closed the southbound lanes, which later reopened. 

BCSO reported an injury and an ejection in the I-25 crash and injuries in the I-40 crash. No updates were given on anyone's condition. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


