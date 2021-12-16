Semi rollover closes WB I-40 west of Atrisco Vista, SB I-25 reopened at Broadway

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A semi rollover and hazmat situation closed westbound I-40, west of Atrisco Vista, Thursday morning.
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office reported the crash around 10 a.m. Thursday. Traffic was being diverted to the 98th Street exit.
Southbound I-25 was also shut down at the Broadway exit around the same time Thursday morning. A small single-car crash at the Isleta Bridge closed the southbound lanes, which later reopened.
BCSO reported an injury and an ejection in the I-25 crash and injuries in the I-40 crash. No updates were given on anyone's condition.
