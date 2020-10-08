Creator of social media account featuring rants about restaurants hopes it will create change

Megan Abundis
Updated: October 08, 2020 10:08 PM
Created: October 08, 2020 06:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- August Falcoblanca has held many jobs at Albuquerque-area restaurants, and after some unpleasant experiences, he wanted to expose what he saw as some issues within the industry.
He created an Instagram account that allows workers to vent about their place of work.
“Over 100 stories as of now of people being mistreated in the food industry,” said Falcoblanca, a community rights advocate. “It’s a very rampant problem.”
Whether it’s sexual harassment or COVID practices, he has posted these claims about specific restaurants.
With the creation of the account he has one goal: He wants to unionize food workers, and he’s pushing forward with the effort with advocacy groups.
“If you had a whole entire workforce for a store come out against their boss and say, 'hey, we are not going to be treated like this,' then you can do the change you need,” he said.
But the New Mexico Restaurant Association is not on board. While they said positive change can be achieved, they do not believe unionization makes sense.
“NMRA does not condone mistreatment in the workplace. Many of the comments border on defamation and slander-- neither of which promotes positive change. If any employee feels they were victims of unfair practices, they should certainly report that to the Department of Labor, OSHA, or another proper authority," said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association. " Unlike anonymous postings on socials media, the issues could then be rectified by the proper authorities. Looking at the account, most of the commenters are previous employees who have moved on, so calling for unionization doesn’t make sense. Restaurants compete with other restaurants and other employers in the community for good employees. It makes more sense for them to treat employees well, and most do.”
