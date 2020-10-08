Creator of social media account featuring rants about restaurants hopes it will create change

With the creation of the account he has one goal: He wants to unionize food workers, and he’s pushing forward with the effort with advocacy groups.

“If you had a whole entire workforce for a store come out against their boss and say, 'hey, we are not going to be treated like this,' then you can do the change you need,” he said.

But the New Mexico Restaurant Association is not on board. While they said positive change can be achieved, they do not believe unionization makes sense.

“NMRA does not condone mistreatment in the workplace. Many of the comments border on defamation and slander-- neither of which promotes positive change. If any employee feels they were victims of unfair practices, they should certainly report that to the Department of Labor, OSHA, or another proper authority," said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association. " Unlike anonymous postings on socials media, the issues could then be rectified by the proper authorities. Looking at the account, most of the commenters are previous employees who have moved on, so calling for unionization doesn’t make sense. Restaurants compete with other restaurants and other employers in the community for good employees. It makes more sense for them to treat employees well, and most do.”