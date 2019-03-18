Fire destroys building near downtown Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
March 18, 2019 10:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews got a handle on a fire at a building near the Big I.
It started burning around 6:00 Monday evening on fourth near Constitution.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue belives a small grass fire spread to a building at Robert Gibson Auto Sales.
Tires caught fire and quickly sent black smoke into the air.
No one was injured.
Investigators have not said how the fire started.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: March 18, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: March 18, 2019 07:03 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved