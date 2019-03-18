Fire destroys building near downtown Albuquerque | KOB 4
Fire destroys building near downtown Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
March 18, 2019 10:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews got a handle on a fire at a building near the Big I. 

It started burning around 6:00 Monday evening on fourth near Constitution.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue belives a small grass fire spread to a building at Robert Gibson Auto Sales.

Tires caught fire and quickly sent black smoke into the air. 

No one was injured.

Investigators have not said how the fire started. 

Updated: March 18, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: March 18, 2019 07:03 PM

