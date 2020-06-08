Crews battle wildfire in northern New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 09, 2020 12:27 PM
Created: June 08, 2020 11:50 AM
MOSQUERO, N.M. — Crews are still battling the Farm Camp Fire in northern New Mexico. It's burning just west of Mosquero.
Fire officials say the fire was started by lightning Saturday. It has already scorched 12,000 acres and is about 50% contained.
Crews say one structure has burned but there are no reported injuries. Evacuations are in place for the rural area northwest of Mosquero.
Fire officials worry wind and a lack of humidity could help the fire grow.
“There’s potential this fire could turn and head towards those rural area homes. There are ranchers out there, livestock. When it comes to grass fire, they can move very quickly in a very short period of time and with the high winds that we are having it can dry out those fine fuels. That area hasn’t got much rain like other areas in the state so draining as a significant factor," said Wendy Mason with New Mexico State Forestry.
Mason said about 75 firefighters are battling the flames and trying to get them under control.
