Crews battling brush fire in Foothills
Crews battling brush fire in Foothills

KOB Web Staff
June 11, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are responding to a fire in the Foothills.

The fire is burning vegetation near Simms Park Road and Tramway.

According to AFR spokesperson Tom Ruiz, the fire has burned four acres. This wind is pushing the fire south, away from structures.

There are no reports of injuries or evacuation notices.

U.S. Forestry and the Bernalillo County Fire Department are assiting AFR. 

Updated: June 11, 2019 06:26 PM
Created: June 11, 2019 05:31 PM

