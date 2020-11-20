Crews build underpass for popular ABQ bike trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Construction crews are building an underpass for pedestrians and cyclists who travel along the North Diversion Channel Trail beneath Indian School Rd. near University Blvd.



The NDC trail is popular with Burqueños, however Indian School Rd. is the only bridge in the 8.7 mile trail without a bicyclists’ notch.



"We've been working for years and years and years here in the city under multiple mayors to try to really make this North Diversion Channel Trail have zero conflicts with vehicles. Under Mayor Keller, we’ve finally done it,” said Johnny Chandler, the spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Development.



The City of Albuquerque and AMAFCA waited until the end of monsoon season in late August to break ground the $2.1 million federally-funded project.



Chandler said he project could be completed by late spring 2021.



He added that the City if Albuquerque consistently ranks high in pedestrian, bicyclist fatalities and serious injury accidents — so this project is a way to help prevent incidents.