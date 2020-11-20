Crews build underpass for popular ABQ bike trail | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Crews build underpass for popular ABQ bike trail

Casey Torres
Created: November 20, 2020 01:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Construction crews are building an underpass for pedestrians and cyclists who travel along the North Diversion Channel Trail beneath Indian School Rd. near University Blvd.

The NDC trail is popular with Burqueños, however Indian School Rd. is the only bridge in the 8.7 mile trail without a bicyclists’ notch.

"We've been working for years and years and years here in the city under multiple mayors to try to really make this North Diversion Channel Trail have zero conflicts with vehicles. Under Mayor Keller, we’ve finally done it,” said Johnny Chandler, the spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Development.

The City of Albuquerque and AMAFCA waited until the end of monsoon season in late August to break ground the $2.1 million federally-funded project.

Chandler said he project could be completed by late spring 2021.

He added that the City if Albuquerque consistently ranks high in pedestrian, bicyclist fatalities and serious injury accidents — so this project is a way to help prevent incidents.

Advertisement


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque Hobby Lobby shut down after defying public health order
Albuquerque Hobby Lobby shut down after defying public health order
Family mourns New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victim
Family mourns New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victim
Crews build underpass for popular ABQ bike trail
Crews build underpass for popular ABQ bike trail
Grocery store closures in rural towns leaves people on edge
Grocery store closures in rural towns leaves people on edge
River of Lights postponed amid surge of COVID-19 cases
River of Lights postponed amid surge of COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar