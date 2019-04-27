Crews called to two fires overnight in NE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
April 27, 2019 09:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue quickly extinguished two fires late Friday night in northeast Albuquerque.
AFR spokesman Adam Garcia said rescue crews responded to the Canyon VIsta Apartments on Montgomery around 11:30 p.m.
The damage was contained to one apartment unit. That apartment unit was vacant and no one was hurt.
The cause of that fire is unknown at this time.
For the second fire, AFR responded to a home on General Stilwell Street, just northeast of Central and Wyoming around 1 a.m.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story house. A mother and her child were evacuated and crews rescued two dogs from the home.
Officials say the fire was likely caused by a clothes dryer. No one was hurt.
