Crews experiencing spike in hiker rescues

The second airlift off La Luz trail happened after bad weather led to a slip.

“They really underestimate the trail. They don't think,” said Lt. David Lujan with the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

Avid hiker Matthew Eckler said he brings a first aid kit every time he goes hiking.

“Always pack some water, always have snacks. If I'm going anywhere remote, I always make sure somebody else knows where I am,” Eckler said.

Carrying something like a compact mirror can make a huge difference. The Bernalillo County Fire Department says during an air lift, they can, sometimes, spot a reflection easier than they can spot smoke.

“Go out hiking prepared. Again, make sure that you're bringing the absolute essentials- water, food, a cell phone charger,” said Lt. Lujan.

Lujan’s other advice to hikers: Bring an extra pair of clothes, dress in layers, have comfortable shoes, take a map, bring a partner, or check in with someone.

“We watch people not be able to get off the mountain because they have so many blisters on their feet,” explained Lt. Lujan. “The sooner we can get help out there, especially when we're dealing with daylight, it increases the probability of finding you that much higher. And it decreases the risk of the people that are going out there to find you."