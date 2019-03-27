Crews experiencing spike in hiker rescues | KOB 4
Crews experiencing spike in hiker rescues

Joy Wang
March 27, 2019 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD) has seen a surge in hiker rescue calls.

BCFD officials said there have been 12 rescues so far in 2019, which is double the number, at the same time, in 2018.

The first airlift off Embudo Canyon Trail left a man with two fractured legs and a spinal cord injury after a 25-foot fall.

The second airlift off La Luz trail happened after bad weather led to a slip.

“They really underestimate the trail. They don't think,” said Lt. David Lujan with the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

Avid hiker Matthew Eckler said he brings a first aid kit every time he goes hiking.

“Always pack some water, always have snacks. If I'm going anywhere remote, I always make sure somebody else knows where I am,” Eckler said.

Carrying something like a compact mirror can make a huge difference. The Bernalillo County Fire Department says during an air lift, they can, sometimes, spot a reflection easier than they can spot smoke.

“Go out hiking prepared. Again, make sure that you're bringing the absolute essentials- water, food, a cell phone charger,” said Lt. Lujan.

Lujan’s other advice to hikers: Bring an extra pair of clothes, dress in layers, have comfortable shoes, take a map, bring a partner, or check in with someone.

“We watch people not be able to get off the mountain because they have so many blisters on their feet,” explained Lt. Lujan. “The sooner we can get help out there, especially when we're dealing with daylight, it increases the probability of finding you that much higher. And it decreases the risk of the people that are going out there to find you."

BCFD says 80 percent of their rescues are of people who are familiar with the trails they are hiking.

Joy Wang


Updated: March 27, 2019 10:26 PM
Created: March 27, 2019 09:39 PM

