Crews handling fire near the Bosque, north of Los Lunas

Megan Abundis
March 17, 2019 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fire was burning on both sides of Highway 314 outside Bosque Farms, on Isleta Tribal Land. The smoke could be seen from downtown Albuquerque.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs told KOB that the fire is burning in the wetlands, meaning it's burning through the dry cattails. Crews are working to keep it out of the Bosque.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department confirms that Highway 314 is closed near the Palace West Casino.
Images provided by @BerncoFire. They say the fire is under control and they are mopping up now. Unclear how it started or how many acres it burned. pic.twitter.com/6VgmVRkahR— Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) March 17, 2019
Updated: March 17, 2019 05:21 PM
Created: March 17, 2019 04:36 PM
