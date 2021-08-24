Crews hold groundbreaking ceremony for NE Heights housing development

Colton Shone
Updated: August 24, 2021 11:16 AM
Created: August 24, 2021 11:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A groundbreaking ceremony finally took place for a Northeast Heights housing complex Monday.
Crews have been working on the Allaso Journal Center multi-family housing complex in the Albuquerque Journal Center Business Park for several months. The multi-million dollar development will consist of 158 units and resort-style housing.
"They are able to enjoy this area, eat across the street, shop, work, live and all of the things that are involved," District 4 City Councilor Brook Bassan remarked, "so I’m always backing these kind of projects that are going to benefit Albuquerque residents, businesses and overall community."
Titan Development delayed a formal groundbreaking ceremony due to the pandemic.
"We normally don't do it this way but due to scheduling conflicts and COVID-19, this is the best time to do it," Titan Development's Kurt Browning said. "We didn’t want the summer to go by and have a missed opportunity to celebrate an investment in Albuquerque."
Developers hope projects like the Allaso Journal Center will help ease the Metro's current housing squeeze.
"We've all witnessed the skyrocketing single family pricing during COVID-19 but what's not predominately known is the skyrocketing rental prices we're seeing today," Titan Development's Josh Rogers stated. "This phenomenon has been driven by a lack of supply, so we are committed to producing about a thousand units over the next three years within Albuquerque."
Representatives expect the Allaso Journal Center to be completed by October 2022.
