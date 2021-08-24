Crews hold groundbreaking ceremony for NE Heights housing development

"We normally don't do it this way but due to scheduling conflicts and COVID-19, this is the best time to do it," Titan Development's Kurt Browning said. "We didn’t want the summer to go by and have a missed opportunity to celebrate an investment in Albuquerque."

Developers hope projects like the Allaso Journal Center will help ease the Metro's current housing squeeze.

"We've all witnessed the skyrocketing single family pricing during COVID-19 but what's not predominately known is the skyrocketing rental prices we're seeing today," Titan Development's Josh Rogers stated. "This phenomenon has been driven by a lack of supply, so we are committed to producing about a thousand units over the next three years within Albuquerque."

Representatives expect the Allaso Journal Center to be completed by October 2022.