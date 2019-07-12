Crews respond to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
July 12, 2019 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews have responded to an apartment fire on San Pedro just north of Montgomery.
The call was made around 4:30 p.m.
Northbound and southbound traffic on San Pedro has been blocked at Topke.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Police are shutting down San Pedro north of Montgomery NE as @abqfire battle a fire on Topke Place. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uoqOfcv4Qc— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) July 12, 2019
