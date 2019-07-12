Crews respond to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Crews respond to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
July 12, 2019 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews have responded to an apartment fire on San Pedro just north of Montgomery.

Advertisement

The call was made around 4:30 p.m.

Northbound and southbound traffic on San Pedro has been blocked at Topke. 

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: July 12, 2019 05:19 PM
Created: July 12, 2019 04:40 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe
New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe
Mother fights for son who was badly injured while crossing Central
Mother fights for son who was badly injured while crossing Central
DA files new charges against woman accused of killing 5-year-old stepson
DA files new charges against woman accused of killing 5-year-old stepson
State Police: 5 dead in southeastern New Mexico crash
State Police: 5 dead in southeastern New Mexico crash
2 bodies found in Albuquerque metro area prompt 2 separate investigations
2 bodies found in Albuquerque metro area prompt 2 separate investigations
Advertisement




New Mexico singer's death ruled murder-suicide
New Mexico singer's death ruled murder-suicide
Crews respond to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque
Crews respond to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque
APD responding to bomb threat at South Valley Walmart
APD responding to bomb threat at South Valley Walmart
DA files new charges against woman accused of killing 5-year-old stepson
DA files new charges against woman accused of killing 5-year-old stepson
The Latest: Houston offers aid to Louisiana residents
The Latest: Houston offers aid to Louisiana residents