Crews respond to bosque fire burning near Bridge Blvd.

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 22, 2021 12:31 PM
Created: June 22, 2021 09:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fire was started in Albuquerque's bosque Tuesday morning.
Multiple units responded to the fire near Bridge Boulevard. Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesman Tom Ruiz said the fire was 100 percent contained by 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Ruiz said there were multiple ignition sources, leading them to believe the fire was man-made and possibly intentional.
There have now been 13 reported fires in Albuquerque open spaces so far this year – that's more than all of 2020.
The majority of the fires have been in the bosque but a few have been in the foothills and West Mesa.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company