Crews respond to Bosque fire in Valencia County

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 21, 2020 07:59 PM
Created: May 21, 2020 07:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A fire is burning near the Rio Grande in Valencia County.

The fire has burned about 15 acres near Bosque Farms. It’s east of Highway 314 in the Bosque.

Air support units are on scene trying to contain the fire. 

Authorities have not said if anyone had to be evacuated from their home. It's also still not clear what caused the fire. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates. 


