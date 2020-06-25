Crews respond to brush fire in Albuquerque's Foothills | KOB 4
Crews respond to brush fire in Albuquerque's Foothills

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 25, 2020 11:48 PM
Created: June 25, 2020 10:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A brush fire, estimated at 5 acres, ignited in Albuquerque's Foothills Thursday night.

Fire crews said the fire was in the area of  Tramway and Montgomery.

Fire officials have not said whether any homes are in danger.

