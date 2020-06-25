Crews respond to brush fire in Albuquerque's Foothills

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 25, 2020 11:48 PM
Created: June 25, 2020 10:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A brush fire, estimated at 5 acres, ignited in Albuquerque's Foothills Thursday night.
Fire crews said the fire was in the area of Tramway and Montgomery.
Fire officials have not said whether any homes are in danger.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
#BREAKING: There’s a several acre fire in the foothills directly behind 4500 Sunset Canyon Pl NE. Hard to tell in the pic, but significant amount of the hill here is on fire. Sunset Canyon Dr and Place are both blocked off near the scene. This is developing. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/OzXe9O3ZFd— Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) June 26, 2020
