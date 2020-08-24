Crews respond to Caja Fire west of Santa Fe

Photo: Santa Fe County Firefighters - IAFF Local 4366
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 24, 2020 01:04 PM
Created: August 24, 2020 09:33 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe County Firefighters began battling the Caja Fire on Sunday.
The fire, which has burned about 30 to 50 acres, is in the Caja del Rio plateau just west of Santa Fe. Officials said no structures are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire is presumed to be lightning.
Fire crews are still trying to contain the Medio Fire – which quadrupled in size over the weekend. The Medio Fire has now burned around 2,400 acres and is only 5% contained.
There are no evacuation orders at this time but crews are asking people who live on Highway 592 and County Road 76 to be on high alert.
Fire officials are encouraging residents in the area to check the Santa Fe National Forest's Facebook page for more updates.
