Crews respond to fire at a home in the East Mountains | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at a home in the East Mountains

Crews respond to fire at a home in the East Mountains

Christina Rodriguez
June 19, 2019 07:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fire started in the attic of a two-story home in the East Mountains Wednesday evening. 

Advertisement

According to Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman Marcelino Martinez, their fire crews responded to the fire just off New Mexico State Road 14, near Frost Road. 

There is limited information at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 19, 2019 07:49 PM
Created: June 19, 2019 07:38 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Major construction underway at Winrock
Major construction underway at Winrock
Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons
Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons
New inflatable waterpark opens in Ruidoso
New inflatable waterpark opens in Ruidoso
Fire departments warn about firework restrictions
Fire departments warn about firework restrictions
At 103, 'Hurricane' Hawkins takes titles at US Senior Games
At 103, 'Hurricane' Hawkins takes titles at US Senior Games
Advertisement




Major construction underway at Winrock
Major construction underway at Winrock
NM United upsets FC Dallas, 2-1
NM United upsets FC Dallas, 2-1
Crews respond to fire at a home in the East Mountains
Crews respond to fire at a home in the East Mountains
Fire departments warn about firework restrictions
Fire departments warn about firework restrictions
Gov. Lujan Grisham names secretary of corrections
Gov. Lujan Grisham names secretary of corrections