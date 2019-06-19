Crews respond to fire at a home in the East Mountains
Christina Rodriguez
June 19, 2019 07:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fire started in the attic of a two-story home in the East Mountains Wednesday evening.
According to Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman Marcelino Martinez, their fire crews responded to the fire just off New Mexico State Road 14, near Frost Road.
There is limited information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
