AFR extinguishes large fire in NE Albuquerque

June 15, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a large fire Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to the area of Alameda and San Pedro around 6:15 p.m. 

Upon arriving, firefighters found two large commercial structures that were fully engulfed in flames. They managed to contain the fire by 7:20 p.m. 

There were no injuries, AFR reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.


New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 122 additional COVID-19 cases
Man charged with murder for fourth victim in Sunport bodies case
Speed vans may return to Albuquerque
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
New Mexico education department mistake shuffles $35 million
