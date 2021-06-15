AFR extinguishes large fire in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a large fire Tuesday evening.
Crews responded to the area of Alameda and San Pedro around 6:15 p.m.
Upon arriving, firefighters found two large commercial structures that were fully engulfed in flames. They managed to contain the fire by 7:20 p.m.
There were no injuries, AFR reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
