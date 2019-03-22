Crews respond to overnight fire in southeast Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
March 22, 2019 06:19 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - 11 Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a building in southeast Albuquerque overnight.
Officials say the commercial building on Broadway near Avenida Cesar Chavez was vacant.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but the building suffered major fire damage.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
