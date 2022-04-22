Crews respond to Rio Rancho house fire | KOB 4
Crews respond to Rio Rancho house fire

Tommy Lopez
Updated: April 22, 2022 06:28 PM
Created: April 22, 2022 04:14 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Crews responded to a house fire in Rio Rancho Friday.

According to Rio Rancho Fire, the house was fully engulfed and several walls collapsed. Fire officials said the winds were very hazardous and the fire nearly jumped to a second house, but crews stopped it before it caught fire.

There were reportedly two occupants in the house that caught fire. Both are OK – they have minor burns and smoke inhalation but did not need to be transported to the hospital. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.


