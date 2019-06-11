Crews respond to warehouse fire in NE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
June 11, 2019 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters battled a warehouse fire near Edith and Comanche in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday evening.
The fire was at an industrial warehouse recycling plant.
There are no reports of injuries or the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
