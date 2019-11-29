Crews work around the clock to clear snowy roads | KOB 4
Crews work around the clock to clear snowy roads

Joy Wang
Created: November 29, 2019 07:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you woke up to clear roads this morning or made it to dinner safely because the highways were plowed, you might want to thank the crews that made that happen.

All across our state, city, county, and state employees worked on clearing up that mess outside, including Johnny Martinez.

Martinez has been working for NMDOT for 17 years and says he’s worked every major holiday.

“It's for the traveling public,” explained Martinez. “You know they have a destination they need to be to, and we're just making the road safe for them for their travels.”

So if you happen to see them on the road, all they ask is this —

“Just give us our space… just give us the room we need so we can do our job so they can get to their destination,” explained Martinez.


