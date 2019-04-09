Crews working to contain fire south of Belen
Christina Rodriguez
April 09, 2019 10:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters in Belen are trying to put out a fire on Jarales Road, south of Belen.
Valencia County Fire responded to the call of a structure fire around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Police say there are no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 09, 2019 10:53 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved