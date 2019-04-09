Crews working to contain fire south of Belen | KOB 4
Crews working to contain fire south of Belen

Christina Rodriguez
April 09, 2019 10:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters in Belen are trying to put out a fire on Jarales Road, south of Belen. 

Valencia County Fire responded to the call of a structure fire around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police say there are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

