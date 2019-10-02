Crime & safety report shows improvement, areas of concern
Patrick Hayes
October 02, 2019 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM has seen a 40% reduction in auto thefts on campus, according to a new report from the university.
Rob Burford, director of compliance for UNM, said there’s been a big push to make the campus safer.
“Our president has been really focused on getting more cameras out there,” Burford said. “We have more police that are actually patrolling the campus, we have more bike patrols."
In addition to fewer auto thefts, the report also says there was a decrease in burglaries and domestic violence.
However, there were more aggravated assaults and rapes reported on campus in 2018.
Many students said they feel safe on campus, but they also know they have to be aware of their surroundings.
“I think it's definitely a concern,” Jaelyn Hendren said. “It's always in the back of mind but I'm not like constantly afraid."
Officials said they will use the report to focus on areas that need improving.
