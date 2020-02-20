Crime at Albuquerque hotels concerning visitors, business leaders

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man in wanted for three separate hotel burglaries since mid-December.
Beverly Enslow said she is one of Juan Portillo’s victims.
She was heading from Illinois to Arizona for a mountain bike race in December when she decided to stop in Albuquerque.
“Albuquerque was just going to be a quick overnight before we would get to our final campsite the next day,” Enslow said.
Enslow said she would eventually discover that her room had been broken into, and her vehicle was stolen.
“I’m not real happy about Albuquerque,” Enslow said. “I didn't find anything too appealing.”
Imesh Vaidya, with Premiere Hospitality, said the industry is suffering from crime.
“We feel we're not getting the support that we've requested or that we deserve,” he said.
Over the years, he's tried coming up with solutions but he said he’s been unsuccessful.
“Unfortunately between APD, the administration and our industry we have had no luck on having any solutions,” he said.
Officials with APD said they will sometimes organize tactical plans to combat these types of crimes.
They also encourage hotels that suspect a string of related burglaries to post on a monitored website.
