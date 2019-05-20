Crime rate lures crime scene cleanup company to Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Crime rate lures crime scene cleanup company to Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
May 20, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A company plans to capitalize on the crime in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

BioOne specializes in cleaning up after a crime scene.

“We've got full respirators that you clean out tear gas, you need 'cause it's going to make you sick, if you don't,” said Sunny Cowart, who manages the clean-up process at BioOne. “Things like dried blood, body fluids, even if it's just vomit. Things like that."

The former sheriff deputy took her business from New Orleans to the Duke City several months ago.

“I know what the crime rate is in Albuquerque and some of the things that are going on, so Albuquerque was the best place to start,” Cowart said.

The company’s mission is to clean and help families get through a stressful situation.

“We just try to be there to help them at a time that most people don't know what to do or where to go,’ Cowart said.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: May 20, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: May 20, 2019 04:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Two-time Indy 500 champ Al Unser Jr. arrested for OWI
Al Unser Jr. booking mug out of Indiana
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
APS: 8 schools will have extended school year
APS: 8 schools will have extended school year
Fire crews respond to smoke, flames coming from Albuquerque restaurant
Fire crews respond to smoke, flames coming from Albuquerque restaurant
Advertisement




Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Wildfire burns in Socorro County
Wildfire burns in Socorro County
Albuquerque City Council passes budget
Albuquerque City Council passes budget
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor