Crime rate lures crime scene cleanup company to Albuquerque

The former sheriff deputy took her business from New Orleans to the Duke City several months ago.

“I know what the crime rate is in Albuquerque and some of the things that are going on, so Albuquerque was the best place to start,” Cowart said.

The company’s mission is to clean and help families get through a stressful situation.

“We just try to be there to help them at a time that most people don't know what to do or where to go,’ Cowart said.