Crime rate lures crime scene cleanup company to Albuquerque
Ryan Laughlin
May 20, 2019 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A company plans to capitalize on the crime in Albuquerque.
BioOne specializes in cleaning up after a crime scene.
“We've got full respirators that you clean out tear gas, you need 'cause it's going to make you sick, if you don't,” said Sunny Cowart, who manages the clean-up process at BioOne. “Things like dried blood, body fluids, even if it's just vomit. Things like that."
The former sheriff deputy took her business from New Orleans to the Duke City several months ago.
“I know what the crime rate is in Albuquerque and some of the things that are going on, so Albuquerque was the best place to start,” Cowart said.
The company’s mission is to clean and help families get through a stressful situation.
“We just try to be there to help them at a time that most people don't know what to do or where to go,’ Cowart said.
