Crime Stoppers program celebrates 43rd anniversary

"We reenacted the case and it went on the air on the 10 'o clock news on September 8th and I was at the office, to take phone calls—the minute that phone number went up on the screen on TV, the phones started to ring and continued to ring for hours," MacAleese told KOB 4. "We solved the Michael Carmen case within 24 hours and took two offenders into custody."

That murder was solved 43 years ago today. It was the official start of Crime Stoppers.

"When we started in September 8th of 1976, to be very honest with you, I had no idea how successful this program would be, but right off the bat it became successful," MacAleese said.

That detective's idea to get an unsolved crime on the news helps solve other crimes every 14 minutes on average.

"Virtually every major city has the program. In New York City alone, they have solved 12,000 murders as the result of tips to their Crime Stoppers program," he said.



