Crime Stoppers program celebrates 43rd anniversary
Grace Reader
September 08, 2019 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— In July of 1976, Greg MacAleese was called out to his first major crime as a violent crimes detective. Michael Carmen, 19, had been murdered near Copper and Wyoming over a couple packs of cigarettes and $32. As far as leads went, MacAleese had none.
"It was a tragic case, and it really angered me, and I promised his parents that I would solve the case and bring the offenders to justice, which is exactly what happened," MacAleese said.
After six weeks had passed since Carmen’s murder, MacAleese was not any closer to solving it. That is when he decided to reach out to the news.
"We reenacted the case and it went on the air on the 10 'o clock news on September 8th and I was at the office, to take phone calls—the minute that phone number went up on the screen on TV, the phones started to ring and continued to ring for hours," MacAleese told KOB 4. "We solved the Michael Carmen case within 24 hours and took two offenders into custody."
That murder was solved 43 years ago today. It was the official start of Crime Stoppers.
"When we started in September 8th of 1976, to be very honest with you, I had no idea how successful this program would be, but right off the bat it became successful," MacAleese said.
That detective's idea to get an unsolved crime on the news helps solve other crimes every 14 minutes on average.
"Virtually every major city has the program. In New York City alone, they have solved 12,000 murders as the result of tips to their Crime Stoppers program," he said.
