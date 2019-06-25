Crime Stoppers seek arson suspect | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers seek arson suspect

Crime Stoppers seek arson suspect

Marian Camacho
June 25, 2019 10:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Fire investigators are asking the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance cameras following a possible arson fire.

Advertisement

Crews were called to a residence near Lomas and I-25 on May 4 in response to a fire.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had already burned itself out, but investigators noticed it was a possible arson fire.

Anyone with information on the man spotted on camera is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip here

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: June 25, 2019 10:24 AM
Created: June 25, 2019 10:24 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother, daughter mourned after brutal killing
Mother, daughter mourned after brutal killing
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Video shows APD officer firing bean bag gun at homeless man
Video shows APD officer firing bean bag gun at homeless man
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Rare clouds spotted over New Mexico
Rare clouds spotted over New Mexico
Advertisement




NM health department confirms first hantavirus death of 2019
NM health department confirms first hantavirus death of 2019
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Bernalillo County Commission meeting packed with hot topics
Bernalillo County Commission meeting packed with hot topics
NM job growth outpaces national rate
NM job growth outpaces national rate
Lobo power forward to leave UNM, enter transfer portal
Vladimir Pinchuk