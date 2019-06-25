Crime Stoppers seek arson suspect
Marian Camacho
June 25, 2019 10:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Fire investigators are asking the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance cameras following a possible arson fire.
Crews were called to a residence near Lomas and I-25 on May 4 in response to a fire.
When firefighters arrived, the fire had already burned itself out, but investigators noticed it was a possible arson fire.
Anyone with information on the man spotted on camera is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip here.
