Crime Stoppers visiting schools to teach students about reporting anonymous tips

Officers have given presentations to around seven local schools; the most recent at Highland High School.

"I had no idea that the app was a thing or that it was for everyone," said Ashley Fleming, who is a senior at Sandia High School. "I think it's a great idea to let the students know."

Fleming, intern with APD, specifically Crime Stoppers, learned people could attach videos and pictures to their tips.

"I think this appeals to everyone because it is anonymous,” Fleming said. “They aren't going to be the narks of the school.”

Anyone can download the P3 Tips app. People can select their location. Students can also select their school, and customize their report from there.

Marquez said they've already received dozens of new tips.

APD is encourage schools that are interested in a Crime Stoppers’ presentation to reach out.