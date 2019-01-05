Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Weekend
Advertisement

Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub

Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub

Joshua Panas
January 05, 2019 07:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Anastazia Zuber, the 1-year-old who was reported missing in December, was found buried in the backyard of a northeast Albuquerque home, according to a criminal complaint.

Advertisement

Her parents, Monique Romero and David J. Zuber, are facing charges in connection to the girl's death.

The criminal complaint states that Romero left her two-year-old child and Anastazia in the bathtub, which was full of water. When she returned to the bathroom, she said Anastazia was not responsive. She said she didn't seek medical attention. Instead, she said Zuber took Anastazia's body and left the apartment. Romero told police that Zuber returned and said, "it was taken care of."

According to the criminal complaint, Zuber told police where they could Anastazia's body. The child's body was located Jan. 4. 

Family members had been concerned about Anastazia's whereabouts since the middle of December. According to the criminal complaint, Zuber told people Anastazia was dead while telling others she was staying with a family member and was alive.

Romero was booked into the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center early Saturday morning. Zuber was taken to the hospital Friday for medical treatment, according to police. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: January 05, 2019 07:09 AM
Created: January 05, 2019 07:00 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Missing 1-year-old found dead, parents facing charges
Missing 1-year-old found dead, parents facing charges
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Fact check: Border agent disputes President Trump's claims
Fact check: Border agent disputes President Trump's claims
Advertisement




Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub
Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub
Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths
Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths