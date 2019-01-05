Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Anastazia Zuber, the 1-year-old who was reported missing in December, was found buried in the backyard of a northeast Albuquerque home, according to a criminal complaint.
Her parents, Monique Romero and David J. Zuber, are facing charges in connection to the girl's death.
The criminal complaint states that Romero left her two-year-old child and Anastazia in the bathtub, which was full of water. When she returned to the bathroom, she said Anastazia was not responsive. She said she didn't seek medical attention. Instead, she said Zuber took Anastazia's body and left the apartment. Romero told police that Zuber returned and said, "it was taken care of."
According to the criminal complaint, Zuber told police where they could Anastazia's body. The child's body was located Jan. 4.
Family members had been concerned about Anastazia's whereabouts since the middle of December. According to the criminal complaint, Zuber told people Anastazia was dead while telling others she was staying with a family member and was alive.
Romero was booked into the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center early Saturday morning. Zuber was taken to the hospital Friday for medical treatment, according to police.
