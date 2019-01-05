Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub

Her parents, Monique Romero and David J. Zuber, are facing charges in connection to the girl's death.

The criminal complaint states that Romero left her two-year-old child and Anastazia in the bathtub, which was full of water. When she returned to the bathroom, she said Anastazia was not responsive. She said she didn't seek medical attention. Instead, she said Zuber took Anastazia's body and left the apartment. Romero told police that Zuber returned and said, "it was taken care of."