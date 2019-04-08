Criminal complaint: Man hid 44 diamonds inside anal cavity | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Criminal complaint: Man hid 44 diamonds inside anal cavity

Kassi Nelson
April 08, 2019 06:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Diamonds are supposed to be a girl’s best friend, but they didn’t bring as much happiness to an Albuquerque man. Based on what police said, they probably brought a lot of discomfort and criminal charges.

Advertisement

Officers stopped Eusebio Padilla in Northwest Albuquerque for driving his motorcycle without a license plate. After observing a knife on Padilla, the officer said he patted the suspect down.

At that time, the officer said Padilla pulled a bag filled with 44 diamonds from his anal cavity.

Padilla told police that he got the diamonds from his uncle who "usually has stolen items." 

According to a criminal complaint, Padilla planned on trading the diamonds for drugs.

Padilla is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: April 08, 2019 06:06 PM
Created: April 08, 2019 05:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

At least 8 bodies found in past week
At least 8 bodies found in past week
FBI: Woman wanted for fleeing supervised release
Jeyden Barnhill
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement




Criminal complaint: Man hid 44 diamonds inside anal cavity
Criminal complaint: Man hid 44 diamonds inside anal cavity
Defense rests in trial for priest accused of molesting children
Defense rests in trial for priest accused of molesting children
2 killed in plane crash near Santa Fe airport
2 killed in plane crash near Santa Fe airport
8-year-old girl shot, remains in critical condition
8-year-old girl shot, remains in critical condition
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence