Criminal complaint: Man hid 44 diamonds inside anal cavity
Kassi Nelson
April 08, 2019 06:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Diamonds are supposed to be a girl’s best friend, but they didn’t bring as much happiness to an Albuquerque man. Based on what police said, they probably brought a lot of discomfort and criminal charges.
Officers stopped Eusebio Padilla in Northwest Albuquerque for driving his motorcycle without a license plate. After observing a knife on Padilla, the officer said he patted the suspect down.
At that time, the officer said Padilla pulled a bag filled with 44 diamonds from his anal cavity.
Padilla told police that he got the diamonds from his uncle who "usually has stolen items."
According to a criminal complaint, Padilla planned on trading the diamonds for drugs.
Padilla is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.
Credits
Updated: April 08, 2019 06:06 PM
Created: April 08, 2019 05:54 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved