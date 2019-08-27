Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors | KOB 4
Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors

Kai Porter
August 27, 2019 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque police have released more information about the deadly shooting between two neighbors that left one dead and the other charged with murder.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect is 70-year-old Richard Maliszewski. Although Maliszewski told police the shooting was in self-defense, he was charged with an open count of murder.

Maliszewski appeared in court through a video feed from jail Tuesday afternoon, walking with a cane, and making his first appearance on an open count of murder. Prosecutors filed a motion for pre-trial detention.

According to court documents, Maliszewski called 911 Saturday night from his home on Norma Drive near Montgomery and Wyoming.

The criminal complaint stated that Maliszewski said his neighbor threatened him with a bat so he shot his neighbor in the head.

The victim is identified in court documents as Christopher Yazzie.

Those documents stated Yazzie's fiancé told investigators she and Yazzie had no running water in their home so she went next door to ask Maliszewski for some.

The fiancé claimed Maliszewski started yelling racial slurs at her and when she told Yazzie what happened he confronted Maliszewski in the front yard. The confrontation was caught on a neighbor's surveillance video.

While court documents state a bat was found on Yazzie's front porch, the video surveillance showed that Yazzie approached his neighbor unarmed when Maliszewski shot him. 

Maliszewski has no criminal history. A district court judge will decide if he will stay in jail while he awaits trial.

