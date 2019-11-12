Criminals target Albuquerque business— again

Kassi Nelson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- King Kong Custom Audio and Accessories in northeast Albuquerque has a gorilla-sized problem. A walk through their lot shows dashboards torn out of cars, along with middle consoles, stereos and speakers.
Owner Kurt Nilson said what he makes in revenue goes back to repair what thieves have destroyed. It’s nothing new, but he said it’s gotten worse within the past couple years. This year he’s paid up to $100,000 in damages.
“It’s gotten to the point where it’s almost impossible to do business in this city,” he said.
And Nilson is afraid criminals have the upper hand. Monday morning, his employee saw a couple men in their lot. Surveillance video shows them trying to steal a car. Nilson said his employee followed the men when they took off down Central and called 911. The pursuit ended at a trailer park where the employee stopped to give police directions. Then, the employee ended up in trouble.
“They ended up writing him a ticket for turning movements and required signals, failure to maintain traffic law, ticket for reckless driving and a ticket for speeding,” Nilson said.
The two men in the surveillance video got away.
Now, Nilson said he doesn’t know where to turn. He admitted he doesn’t always file police reports because he’ll lose his insurance. But according to police, they’ve told Nilson he needs to report criminal activity so they know how to respond. APD Spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said they’ll deploy bait cars in the area because of the recent incident.
As for the employee who was cited, Gallegos said the employee was advised by the 911 operator not to follow the suspects because one of them allegedly had a gun. Gallegos said the public should not take matters into their own hands for safety reasons.
