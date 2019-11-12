Criminals target Albuquerque business— again

“They ended up writing him a ticket for turning movements and required signals, failure to maintain traffic law, ticket for reckless driving and a ticket for speeding,” Nilson said.

The two men in the surveillance video got away.

Now, Nilson said he doesn’t know where to turn. He admitted he doesn’t always file police reports because he’ll lose his insurance. But according to police, they’ve told Nilson he needs to report criminal activity so they know how to respond. APD Spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said they’ll deploy bait cars in the area because of the recent incident.

As for the employee who was cited, Gallegos said the employee was advised by the 911 operator not to follow the suspects because one of them allegedly had a gun. Gallegos said the public should not take matters into their own hands for safety reasons.