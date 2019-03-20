Criminals target tax refunds of New Mexicans | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Criminals target tax refunds of New Mexicans

Patrick Hayes
March 20, 2019 09:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officials with the IRS say New Mexicans are being targeted like never before.

Advertisement

IRS Special Agent Brian Watson said some of the more common scams he sees around tax season include phone scams and phishing.

"It's unsolicited emails and text messages trying to trick you to think you're communicating with the IRS,” said Watson. “The key message to remember is we don't send text messages, we don't send emails,” he said.

Since 2013, people living in New Mexico have lost more than $500 million to these types of tricks, according to Watson.

Another scam is known as the “sweetheart scam.”

"...Also known as a romance scam, is a scheme where criminals find people on the internet, a lot of times, people that recently lost their spouse and they're lonely and looking for attention,” said Watson.

Watson said criminals will use this to develop an online relationship and then ask you for money.

However, Watson said you should never send someone money that you haven’t met in person. If you do get tricked, you can reach out to the IRS or local law enforcement for help.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: March 20, 2019 09:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Shots fired near homes in Rio Rancho
Shots fired near homes in Rio Rancho
Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
Advertisement




ACLU calls for investigation following migrant death
ACLU calls for investigation following migrant death
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Criminals target tax refunds of New Mexicans
Criminals target tax refunds of New Mexicans
Court program helps Albuquerque veterans
Court program helps Albuquerque veterans
New Mexico's Public Education Department starts logo contest
New Mexico's Public Education Department starts logo contest