Criminals target tax refunds of New Mexicans
Patrick Hayes
March 20, 2019 09:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officials with the IRS say New Mexicans are being targeted like never before.
IRS Special Agent Brian Watson said some of the more common scams he sees around tax season include phone scams and phishing.
"It's unsolicited emails and text messages trying to trick you to think you're communicating with the IRS,” said Watson. “The key message to remember is we don't send text messages, we don't send emails,” he said.
Since 2013, people living in New Mexico have lost more than $500 million to these types of tricks, according to Watson.
Another scam is known as the “sweetheart scam.”
"...Also known as a romance scam, is a scheme where criminals find people on the internet, a lot of times, people that recently lost their spouse and they're lonely and looking for attention,” said Watson.
Watson said criminals will use this to develop an online relationship and then ask you for money.
However, Watson said you should never send someone money that you haven’t met in person. If you do get tricked, you can reach out to the IRS or local law enforcement for help.
