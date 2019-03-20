Criminals target tax refunds of New Mexicans

Since 2013, people living in New Mexico have lost more than $500 million to these types of tricks, according to Watson.

Another scam is known as the “sweetheart scam.”

"...Also known as a romance scam, is a scheme where criminals find people on the internet, a lot of times, people that recently lost their spouse and they're lonely and looking for attention,” said Watson.

Watson said criminals will use this to develop an online relationship and then ask you for money.

However, Watson said you should never send someone money that you haven’t met in person. If you do get tricked, you can reach out to the IRS or local law enforcement for help.