Cross-referencing reveals 61 additional deaths on the Navajo Nation

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 01, 2020 08:00 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths early Monday morning. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,348 with 246 deaths.
The Navajo Epidemiology Center cross-referenced the number of deaths and reconciled their data with that of state partners, which revealed 61 additional deaths. Officials said those 61 additional deaths did not occur within the past few days, but occurred over a period of time.
“During this difficult time, we ask our citizens to practice preventative measures to minimize COVID-19 exposure," said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer. "Do not forget to take a face mask, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant products when you leave your home. Remember to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others and allow elders and others at high risk of severe illness to move up in shopping lines to lessen their exposure of COVID-19."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 1,840 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The latest data indicates that the COVID-19 surge peak for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service was in late April — from April 21 to April 26.
The stay-at-home order on the Navajo Nation remains in effect until June 7.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company