Cross-referencing reveals 61 additional deaths on the Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths early Monday morning. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,348 with 246 deaths.

The Navajo Epidemiology Center cross-referenced the number of deaths and reconciled their data with that of state partners, which revealed 61 additional deaths. Officials said those 61 additional deaths did not occur within the past few days, but occurred over a period of time.