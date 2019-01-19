CrossFit gym focuses on helping kids, teens stay fit

Hernandez and Soto saw a need for a gym that catered only to the youth.

"Even though obesity rates in New Mexico have been in decline, it's still a big problem. It's still a big epidemic in New Mexico," said Soto.

Hernandez added, "We can make a bigger difference in a child's life if we teach them how to eat better, how to move better, how to feel better about themselves later on."

The doctors said they have a team of nurses and firemen who are coaches that help their students learn about nutrition.

Parents can sign up their children from ages 5 to 18 at https://crossfitthunderhawk.com/.