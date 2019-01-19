CrossFit gym focuses on helping kids, teens stay fit
Casey Torres
January 19, 2019 08:43 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.-- The CrossFit Thunderhawk Kids and Teens gym has moved to a new location on 6080 Zenith Ct.
The owners, Javier Hernandez and Antinelly Soto, are physicians. They said their CrossFit gym is the only one in New Mexico that focuses on kids and teens only.
They said they started off with 6 kids in their former location, but now that they've reached more than 50 members, they moved to their new 6,664 square feet gym.
Hernandez and Soto saw a need for a gym that catered only to the youth.
"Even though obesity rates in New Mexico have been in decline, it's still a big problem. It's still a big epidemic in New Mexico," said Soto.
Hernandez added, "We can make a bigger difference in a child's life if we teach them how to eat better, how to move better, how to feel better about themselves later on."
The doctors said they have a team of nurses and firemen who are coaches that help their students learn about nutrition.
Parents can sign up their children from ages 5 to 18 at https://crossfitthunderhawk.com/.
