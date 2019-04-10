Crossing guards along Central to be removed | KOB 4
Crossing guards along Central to be removed

Joy Wang
April 10, 2019 10:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who travel along Central have been noticing what appear to be crossing guards that would normally be in front of train tracks.

However, they aren’t sitting in front of train tracks. They are on 3rd Street, 5th Street and 8th Street, along Central Avenue.

Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development, said the barriers were installed in 2005 to provide traffic control.

At the time, people could be cited for cruising along Central.

However, things have changed. Councilwoman Klarissa Peña drafted a proposal to re-write the city's anti-cruising ordinance.

“Cruising is an important part of our culture,” Chandler said. “It's important to show off our vehicles in New Mexico, and if it's done responsibly, it's actually an entertaining event.”

Chandler said the barriers are no longer needed and they will be removed in the near future.

Joy Wang


Updated: April 10, 2019 10:35 PM
Created: April 10, 2019 09:11 PM

