Crossing guards along Central to be removed

At the time, people could be cited for cruising along Central.

However, things have changed. Councilwoman Klarissa Peña drafted a proposal to re-write the city's anti-cruising ordinance.

“Cruising is an important part of our culture,” Chandler said. “It's important to show off our vehicles in New Mexico, and if it's done responsibly, it's actually an entertaining event.”

Chandler said the barriers are no longer needed and they will be removed in the near future.