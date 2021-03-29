Crossing guards needed in Santa Fe

“Unfortunately, we have had children hit or even killed because there’s not a crossing guard out there,” she said. “A lot of drivers, since we’ve been off for so long, they’re not gonna be used to seeing the children cross, and these are little kids crossing unaccompanied. So if there’s not a crossing guard there to protect them, someone potentially being hurt, is extremely high.”

The pay is $26 a day for a 40-minute morning shift and a 30-minute afternoon shift. Guards will need to wear a face mask at all times.